Letter: Piling on the president

I never expected this to happen, but I feel compelled to speak up in defense of President Trump.
Since his remarks on Thursday suggesting that swallowing or injecting disinfectants might cure COVID-19 infections, he has been subjected to a barrage of criticism due to the fact that this could be harmful or fatal.
This criticism is, however, unfair, since he only pointed out that ingesting disinfectants would kill the virus. He never suggested that it might not also kill the patient at the same time.
Picky, picky, picky.
George Hearn
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
