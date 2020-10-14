Letter: Pima County Voters Better Informed Than Trump

Is it just me, or are Pima County voters and poll workers more intelligent and informed than the US president? I took my early ballot to the Recorder’s East Side Annex. Here is what I saw: a stream of voters, wearing face masks and keeping social distance, walked up to the outside ballot box and deposited their sealed envelopes. Safe – secure – efficient voting. (I will now track my ballot online until my signature is verified and my votes tallied. Thanks to all Pima County Recorder’s Office employees for a job well-done!)
I recommend that our president come to Pima County and – masked, and mouth closed – observe how our citizen voters handle early voting here in the desert. Then he should go home, tell the truth about mail-in and early voting, and be prepared for the results when the polls close here in Arizona on November 3rd.
Stephen Kraynak
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
