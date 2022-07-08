Letter: PINO Donald Trump

After watching all the January 6th Hearings, it has become plainly obvious that President In Name Only ( PINO) Trump has once again been exposed for the Cheat and Con Man that he has always been. He has operated in this manner his entire career, hiding behind lawyers and hush money payments to mask his corruption.

The loss of the Presidency and the Exposure of his misdeeds will probably lead to his 7th Bankruptcy Filing . After all, no banks or financial institutions are willing to loan him any more money, to keep his Ponzi Scheme Company going. Note to any of his followers, jump ship before the S.S. Trump Organization Goes Down.

David Keating

Northeast side