Letter: Pity the Deaf

I was watching Joe Biden’s speech at the DNC Convention when he said, "Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here's, the lives, it's just, when you think about it."
Did you also have trouble following?
Well pity the poor on-screen sign language interpreter who had to make sense of it for the deaf.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!