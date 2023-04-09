KUDOS to PJ Brown!! How many reporters have the courage to spotlight racism, misogyny, and anti-semitism that have become "acceptable" in today's angry, violent, divisive world?
Brown's article hit close to home. From hearing anti-semitic comments during high school and college, to misogynistic comments/"jokes" during medical school and residency, to the practice of medicine:
-Male patients refusing to see a woman doctor.
-Surgeons discussing the case in the men's locker room, abandoning me in the hall.
-Having a staff doctor threaten to quit when I was selected the first woman ever for an ophthalmology residency. Instead he harassed me for 3 years.
-The New England Ophthalmological Society had never had a woman on the board in 105 years. Two of the board members refused to acknowledge me, refused to accept my financial reports, and criticized everything I did.
It is imperative that articles such as Brown's and Ferguson's on the misogyny of Augusta National be written, so that someday hate and prejudice will become "unacceptable."
S.B. Katz
Foothills
