KUDOS to PJ Brown!! How many reporters have the courage to spotlight racism, misogyny, and anti-semitism that have become "acceptable" in today's angry, violent, divisive world?

Brown's article hit close to home. From hearing anti-semitic comments during high school and college, to misogynistic comments/"jokes" during medical school and residency, to the practice of medicine:

-Male patients refusing to see a woman doctor.

-Surgeons discussing the case in the men's locker room, abandoning me in the hall.

-Having a staff doctor threaten to quit when I was selected the first woman ever for an ophthalmology residency. Instead he harassed me for 3 years.

-The New England Ophthalmological Society had never had a woman on the board in 105 years. Two of the board members refused to acknowledge me, refused to accept my financial reports, and criticized everything I did.

It is imperative that articles such as Brown's and Ferguson's on the misogyny of Augusta National be written, so that someday hate and prejudice will become "unacceptable."

S.B. Katz

Foothills