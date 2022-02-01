 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Place blame where it belongs
View Comments

Letter: Place blame where it belongs

  • Comments

There's been a plethora of articles and letters blaming Biden for the troubling state of Covid in America. Really? Biden has, from day one, begged Americans to get vaccinated - the key to ending this miserable pandemic. Most the blame belongs on those who refuse vaccination and won't follow experts' recommendations for masking and social distancing. They are the ones spreading the mutating virus and creating a huge strain on our hospitals and medical staff. Also deserving blame are spreaders of misinformation, lies and false theories about the virus, suggesting quack "cures" or unproven alternative remedies. This includes the former president and some of his supporters in Washington. These same people discredit and denigrate medical experts, further fueling vaccine hesitancy. Some letters ignorantly spout the fact of more Covid deaths under Biden than under Trump, as if that somehow proves Biden is responsible. More deaths are the result of obstinate refusal of some to consider the public good, with no concern about spreading a deadly virus. Who really is to blame??

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News