Letter: Place blame where it belongs

There's been a plethora of articles and letters blaming Biden for the troubling state of Covid in America. Really? Biden has, from day one, begged Americans to get vaccinated - the key to ending this miserable pandemic. Most the blame belongs on those who refuse vaccination and won't follow experts' recommendations for masking and social distancing. They are the ones spreading the mutating virus and creating a huge strain on our hospitals and medical staff. Also deserving blame are spreaders of misinformation, lies and false theories about the virus, suggesting quack "cures" or unproven alternative remedies. This includes the former president and some of his supporters in Washington. These same people discredit and denigrate medical experts, further fueling vaccine hesitancy. Some letters ignorantly spout the fact of more Covid deaths under Biden than under Trump, as if that somehow proves Biden is responsible. More deaths are the result of obstinate refusal of some to consider the public good, with no concern about spreading a deadly virus. Who really is to blame??
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
