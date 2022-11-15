 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Plan for GOP to move forward

  • Comments

There appears to be enough election results to know that the GOP has a very slim majority in the house, but not control of the Senate. As an independent voter I would like to suggest a plan to move forward. Continue the January 6 committee's work until it is concluded; if you must broaden the scope, carefully do so. It is clear that the former President is unacceptable to independent voters and should be retired. Continuing the January 6th Committee will provide a ramp for more acceptable GOP candidates to move into leadership roles and demonstrate that the GOP has the best interests of the country at heart rather than pushing a set agenda.

Ronald Nowicki

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Egomaniacs

My long years have been lived in a wonderful free country where I could grow to a human maximum for myself, free in a Democracy. And now I’m s…

Letter: "Proof" of Election Fraud

In my discussion with a Republican voter last week, he cited the mockumentary "2,000 Mules" as proof of election fraud. The "evidence" in the …

Letter: I used to be a Republican

“I used to be a Republican.” I’ve heard that statement a lot lately. In fact, I too, “used to be a Republican.” As were my parents and grandpa…

Letter: Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly's military service is commendable. For that, I have the utmost respect for him! I can identify! He and I, in a different time, enga…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News