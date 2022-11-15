Letter: Plan for GOP to move forward

There appears to be enough election results to know that the GOP has a very slim majority in the house, but not control of the Senate. As an independent voter I would like to suggest a plan to move forward. Continue the January 6 committee's work until it is concluded; if you must broaden the scope, carefully do so. It is clear that the former President is unacceptable to independent voters and should be retired. Continuing the January 6th Committee will provide a ramp for more acceptable GOP candidates to move into leadership roles and demonstrate that the GOP has the best interests of the country at heart rather than pushing a set agenda.