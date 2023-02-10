Re: the Feb. 7 article "Plan to bring back extinct species attracts investors."

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas company, has raised $225 million dollars from a diverse group of investors including In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital firm which invests in technology, to bring back extinct species such as the Woolly Mammoth and the Dodo Bird.

According to the web, in the last fifty years the world had lost 2/3 of its wildlife due to extinction. How bringing back extinct species will help to keep current species alive is beyond me. However, if those investors really want to make our world better, perhaps they should bring back the ancient Mesopotamians, who are credited with inventing the wheel about 4,000 B.C.

Obviously they figured out how to get along and work together for the collective good. Perhaps these ancient humans could run for politics, stop

mass shootings and maybe even help our planet’s climate crises- because we modern ones can’t seem to get our priorities straight and work together. Let the Dodos and Woolly mammoths rest in peace.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side