Letter: Players boycott season

PAC 12 football players, including 3 from the U of A declared they would boycott the 2020 season until certain demands were met. The requirements include player approved safety standards (including COVID 19 standards, eliminate all excessive expenses, end racial bias in sports and society, guarantee player insurance for 6 years after graduation, distribute 50% of each sports total conference revenue among the athletes. There are more but you get the main idea about the tirade. Almost all of it would require that students (athletes) have the final say on the solutions to these problems. This missive would be laughable if not for the seriousness the writers portray. Obviously they have given there needs much thought but, like most things in life, no consideration to how these could be accomplished and within the deadline (one month from now? Each of these matters would take months, maybe years, to process. Please go back to football, an issue you know something about.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
