Letter: Playing at War
Letter: Playing at War

It is amazing that elected officials, their staffs and news media are so gung ho to goad Russia into invading Ukraine including both political parties. Before WWII started, Stalin conquered Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. These countries and others abutting Russia are now included in NATO. Adding Ukraine would complete the entire border from the Baltic to the Mediterranean.

What would you think if Russia or China were to have alliances with Mexico and brought their military in large numbers to Mexico? Remember when Russia installed nuclear weapons in Cuba. We just barely escaped a holocaust.

America has been playing at war ever since the end of WWII, picking on smaller countries, showing off our newest weapons. A real war could bring devastation like there was in WWII, whole cities destroyed and millions killed.

This time our country would also suffer. There can never be another war between major powers.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

