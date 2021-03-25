 Skip to main content
Letter: Playing ETHNIC Politics
Letter: Playing ETHNIC Politics

WOW! News Headline Today says "Biden, Harris to meet with Asian-Americans". How much more can the Hiden, Biden & Harris team separate our Country. They started with our Boarders and now will begin separating us from within by meeting SEPARATELY WITH different nationalities. COME ON MAN.................Where's the UNITY that Biden strongly politically pushed? On top of that division he/she are promoting, are you ready for your personal taxes and the tax on your automobile gas that will be increased? How are you liking the beginning of SOCIALISM? Thanks for Listening.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

