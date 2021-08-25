 Skip to main content
Letter: Please - Facts Again!
Letter: Please - Facts Again!

  • Comments

I've been a long time CNN watcher...I consider their coverage, especially during the years of Trumpian-Republican-Party nonsense...including Jan 6... as absolutely essential to our democracy!

I've continually re-examined my motives now that "the right guys are in charge"; but my recent conclusion is disappointment in CNN's seemingly new need for superlatives and emotional words, instead of their previously famous "facts", to tell their story.

For example, the circumstances of the incredibly complicated US evacuation of Afghanistan are tragic; but CNN's quick generalizations about what that tragedy is seem frequently more opportunistic, blaming, almost political, than descriptive.

It seems, rather than relying upon those "facts", that fault-finding, second-guessing, and inventiveness have become candidates to replace on-the-scene awareness, courage, and sensitivity.

The requirement is still accurate reporting, adequately supported by observed reality...it isn't, and never has been, "the most agonizing drama".  CNN, please make it so again!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

