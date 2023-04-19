First off, I will state I am a gun owner. Long guns, handguns, lots of guns. Here is the problem with gun control. It cannot be all or nothing. Right now, the NRA is in a strong bargaining position. This needs to be used while it still can. Sooner or later there will be a point where negotiation ends, and legislating begins. At one time anyone could own a Thompson Submachine Gun. When they were outlawed, the Sun still came up the next day. The misuse of AR-15 style rifles needs to end and it needs to happen while the NRA is still able to call the shots. Produce some sensible stuff and come out looking like the good guy. Don’t let this opportunity go by.