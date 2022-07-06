 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Please defend our way of life

  • Comments

Dear Senator Sinema

As a Vietnam veteran who served this country.I am very disturbed at this moment. The rights of (women) part of our population is being taken away from them by an unelected people.Voting rights are being destroyed.The shooting of innocent people walking the streets of America is happening every day.The second amendment was made for another day a different America not that of today. America is in trouble.We need people to stand up for Democracy. Look to Gabby Gifford as an example and vote for the American people. Please vote down the filibuster and bring formality to the Senate.

Sheldon Feldman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News