Letter: Please defend our way of life

As a Vietnam veteran who served this country.I am very disturbed at this moment. The rights of (women) part of our population is being taken away from them by an unelected people.Voting rights are being destroyed.The shooting of innocent people walking the streets of America is happening every day.The second amendment was made for another day a different America not that of today. America is in trouble.We need people to stand up for Democracy. Look to Gabby Gifford as an example and vote for the American people. Please vote down the filibuster and bring formality to the Senate.