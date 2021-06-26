 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Please explain the GOP rationale.
View Comments

Letter: Please explain the GOP rationale.

  • Comments

The Republicans want an investigation into Dr. Faucci because of his emails about the virus but won't vote for a bipartisan commission to examine the 1/6/21 insurrection spurred on by ex-president Bone Spurs, claiming it was like a tour group visiting the capitol taking pictures. Yes, pictures of broken doors, windows, while defecating and urinating in the nation's capital. that led to at least five deaths all the while assaulting the capitol police as they searched for VP Mike Pence and Speaker Pelosi intent on hanging them if found. The same mob that caused Senators, Congressmen and women and their staff personnel to barricade themselves in wherever they could hide.

Will someone please explain that me. I must be missing something if that is their idea of working for the good of our country.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News