Letter: Please explain the GOP rationale.

The Republicans want an investigation into Dr. Faucci because of his emails about the virus but won't vote for a bipartisan commission to examine the 1/6/21 insurrection spurred on by ex-president Bone Spurs, claiming it was like a tour group visiting the capitol taking pictures. Yes, pictures of broken doors, windows, while defecating and urinating in the nation's capital. that led to at least five deaths all the while assaulting the capitol police as they searched for VP Mike Pence and Speaker Pelosi intent on hanging them if found. The same mob that caused Senators, Congressmen and women and their staff personnel to barricade themselves in wherever they could hide.
Will someone please explain that me. I must be missing something if that is their idea of working for the good of our country.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.