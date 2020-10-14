 Skip to main content
Letter: Please get checked for Hepatitis C
Letter: Please get checked for Hepatitis C

It is great that the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2020 went to three researchers for tracking down the Hepatitis C virus.

In the early 1980s my sister needed some blood transfusions. In 1994 she was diagnosed with Hepatitis C. She died in 2001 from Bacterial Meningitis caused by the Hepatitis C virus destroying her liver.

There are probably thousands in Southern Arizona who may have the Hepatitis C virus and not know it. Since 1990 the Red Cross has screened blood donations for the virus, so literally for free you can find out if you have it.

Hepatitis C will not go away on its own, but today is treatable. My sister thought she was coming down with a cold in the morning and died late that same night. With COVID-19 a person needs all the help the immune system can muster. Hepatitis C though continually weakens the immune system. There is not a better time then now to get a blood test.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

