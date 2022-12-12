Letter: PLEASE...Leave that nice young man alone...

An article in today’s newspaper informed me that the new GOP-led House in Washington has decided that their very first order of business is to investigate Hunter Biden. Yee gads! When is it that enough is enough! It is about time that someone (I’ve decided that it shall be me) should tell the GOP that the seeking of revenge against an adult non-politician (in your efforts to obtain some sort of revenge against his father) is not and never will be the reason you were elected. Here’s an idea for you…Try thinking that you were voted into office so that you might do something (ANYTHING) to improve the lives of your constituents. Believe me, that will get you more votes in your next election…more than any consideration regarding your wearying path leading you to waste your (and your country’s) time worrying about Hunter Biden.