Letter: Please let Trump just disappear

I have a New Year's resolution for the Arizona Daily Star which relates to my three consecutive years as a combat infantryman in Vietnam.
After those three years and two serious wounds, I returned home totally susceptible to the slightest unexpected noise above a whisper. A door slam, a car backfire, a truck horn would invariably put me flat on the ground, often with great accompanying embarrassment. Every infantryman in every war goes through the same for months if not years.
I have felt a similar trepidation opening the morning Star for the last four years. While not engendering a physical reaction, it has been mentally fatiguing to anticipate reading the daily inane, senseless, and so often childish tweets from this president; most especially post-election.
Come January 20th, Trump is irrelevent. So resolve to give us all a much-needed mental break, lettting us actually look forward to a morning read about our adult leadership, Just let Trump disappear into total obscurity...until indicted by the NY Attorney General.
William Ohl II
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.