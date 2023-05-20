My doctor has dropped out of an insurance network because the company, in their divine wisdom, denied payment for this doctor's plans of treatment for several patients. The doctor was a well-known expert in the field and highly sought after. How would you like it if someone challenged your expertise in your chosen field because of its cost to their shareholders or simply their own beliefs?

The Supreme Court is soon going to rule on the use of mifepristone; however, it is none of their business nor the plaintiff's business. The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 (France in 1988). It has been safely used and should be available to pregnant women who have determined that, for whatever reason, a pregnancy should not continue. Some think Viagra and IVF should be banned as artificial means of insemination, but YOU are the expert on your body and your life. The decision belongs to each individual--please mind your own business!