 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Please Mr. Trump
View Comments

Letter: Please Mr. Trump

It has been over 2 weeks since our election and Mr. Thump has still not conceded. He has put all of his energy into a "false" election while at the same time over 1k American citizens and they are his citizens too, are dying a day. Image what could be done if he put the same amount of energy into working with health officials with covid-19. Mr Trump and his followers need to understand the virus is the real problem not an election he will lose. Pleas come to your senses.

David Baumgartner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News