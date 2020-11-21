Letter: Please Mr. Trump

It has been over 2 weeks since our election and Mr. Thump has still not conceded. He has put all of his energy into a "false" election while at the same time over 1k American citizens and they are his citizens too, are dying a day. Image what could be done if he put the same amount of energy into working with health officials with covid-19. Mr Trump and his followers need to understand the virus is the real problem not an election he will lose. Pleas come to your senses.
David Baumgartner
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!