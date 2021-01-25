 Skip to main content
Letter: Please, No more Trump news
The Cable News Networks (CNN, MSNBC, FOX) played a pivotal role in “making” Donald Trump. In their pursuit of easy profits and the filling of way too much airtime, they gave this entertaining media-savvy cipher legs. Late night comedy (Colbert, Fallon, SNL) also inadvertently played a role by overly tapering a seriously disturbed malfeasance into a light-hearted joke.

Please, from now on, don’t comment on or report Trump’s whereabouts or actions anymore. The only news I want to hear is who is indicting him and what the prison sentence is. Don’t tell us about every gaseous tweet or toot this man-child emits—6 years is long enough. Also, News media, we need you to not fall again for the next demagogue who comes along. Thank you.

Ron Rude

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

