Letter: PLEASE OPEN YOUR EYES

All who read this, particularly Democrats, please open your eyes and recognize what is happening at the Border. Thousands of undocumented, massed on the Mexican side, wade across the river. These undocumented are not sent back, but instead are perfunctorily checked, and distributed throughout the nation at our expense. The Mexican cartels are making billions of dollars arranging travel to the United States. The major networks will not report the magnitude of the invasion. WHY? This will only get far worse when Title 42 ends on December 21. This is obviously a dereliction of duty by the Biden Administration. What is hard to understand is why there is not action to enforce our current laws. Is it to have more voters that support the Administration, is it a plan to destroy the economy and make it easier to increase taxes to cover the cost, and/or it is just plain stupidity of the Administration for not recognizing the major negative impact their actions.

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

