Letter: Please pay attention when you vote. Dems may make errors-Republicans LIE

Republicans have managed to lie, distort, and obfuscate all logic and facts regarding their opponents.
Republican assaults on Joe Biden and son, Hunter, show the depths these creeps will crawl. Can’t attack the candidate, go after the family, or lie. You've all seen it here, among the letters from readers and ads on T.V. and radio.
V.P. Joe Biden acted on behalf of the United States (and others), demanding Ukraine’s corrupt prosecutor Viktor Shokin be removed from office. Shokin was corrupt. Biden was on official business.
Hunter was a paid consultant to Burisma, focusing on corporate governance best practices to facilitate Burisma’s desire to expand globally. He was not a suspect in corruption. His father was pursuing the corruption in the same company for which Hunter worked. Hunter’s company got $3.5 million, not Hunter.
We have the same problem in Arizona with Marc Kelly. McSally’s ads are false. No $5,000,000 in Kelly’s pocket. Astronauts get paid speaking engagements.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
