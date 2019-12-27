Letter: Please print this without additional comment-- none is needed

"I never understood wind," Trump said, according to Mediaite. "I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous - if you are into this - tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?"
"So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing, whether it is China or Germany, is going into the air."
From a speech to the conservative student group Turning Point USA, according to a report from Mediaite. Per The Hill.
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.