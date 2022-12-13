 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Please, Senator Sinema,

Please rethink your decision to leave the party that voted you in office. This is not a good time, as now it will be far more cumbersome to do the work for the people The Democrats, as a whole, want to achieve. The GOP has gone south, putting Hunter Biden, for instance, at the top of their agenda, or so it appears. YOU can still do what you've always done without changing parties. For 5 minutes we had a chance to make it easier, the sigh of relief was heard nation wide, please don't mess it up. Thank you ahead of time...

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

