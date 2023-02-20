All my middle school students will tell you that 30% of $100 is $30. An item costing $100 will cost $130 if taxed at 30%. If taxed at 23% it will cost $123. Yet Republicans are saying a 30% sales tax is only 23%. They say such a tax is fair. Do the math. A family income of $50,000 means they pay about $20,000 for goods and services taxed at 30%. That is $6000. That is 12% of their income. A family making $1,000,000 does not buy 20 times the taxable goods and services. Maybe they purchase $100,000 of taxable goods at 30%. That is $30,000 in tax. That is 3% of their income. Is that fair? Does anyone know what would be included in the 30% tax? Would rent, mortgage, electricity, water, sewer, trash be included? If so, the poor get stuck even more.