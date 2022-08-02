 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Please urge senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Inflation Reduction Act

Please join me in urging Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Inflation Reduction Act. This budget reconciliation bill represents our best opportunity to respond to the climate crisis. It will lower energy costs and increase energy security, but most importantly, it will invest in decarbonizing our economy. The bill also includes just provisions to make sure that rural and under-resourced communities are not left behind. The combined investments in the FY2022 Budget Reconciliation bill will help us reach a 40% carbon emissions reduction by 2030, the minimum amount that we need to reduce carbon emissions if we are going to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. The climate emergency is real and we must act now. Please write or call Senators Sinema and Kelly today.

Kristin Gunckel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

