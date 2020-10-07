 Skip to main content
Letter: Please Vote in November
I hear some say, "My vote doesn't count."

I say, "Your vote does count."

Yes, your vote may be among many, but it counts just as;

Each penny in the jar

One drop of rain

A note in the concert

One word in the book

The first move in a game

One step on a journey

Your applause at a performance

These are each part of an event.

Your vote is part of our national event and has a powerful influence.

Please, vote this November.

Mich Holloway

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

