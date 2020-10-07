Letter: Please Vote in November

I hear some say, "My vote doesn't count."
I say, "Your vote does count."
Yes, your vote may be among many, but it counts just as;
Each penny in the jar
One drop of rain
A note in the concert
One word in the book
The first move in a game
One step on a journey
Your applause at a performance
These are each part of an event.
Your vote is part of our national event and has a powerful influence.
Please, vote this November.
Mich Holloway
Northeast side
