Letter: Please vote

Whom do our senators and representatives represent? Americans’ views are routinely ignored or opposed by our politicians. On immigration, 60% of Americans oppose significant new construction on border walls (Pew) and 64% want to keep immigration at current or increased levels (Gallop). On racial discrimination, 76% say racial discrimination in the US is a big problem (New Your Times), and 53% support Black Lives Matter (Civiqs). 57% of Americans self-identify as pro-choice (NPR/PBS), and 76% oppose overturning Roe vs Wade (Pew). 67% feel the federal government is doing too little to reduce effects of climate change (Pew). The Affordable Care Act is supported by 51%, while just 41% oppose it (Kaiser Family Foundation). Here in Arizona, a majority (52.4%) of voters said they did NOT want Martha McSally to represent us in the US Senate. Doug Ducey appointed her anyway. So whom are our politicians representing? Not the American people.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
