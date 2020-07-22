Letter: Please vote
View Comments

Letter: Please vote

Whom do our senators and representatives represent? Americans’ views are routinely ignored or opposed by our politicians. On immigration, 60% of Americans oppose significant new construction on border walls (Pew) and 64% want to keep immigration at current or increased levels (Gallop). On racial discrimination, 76% say racial discrimination in the US is a big problem (New Your Times), and 53% support Black Lives Matter (Civiqs). 57% of Americans self-identify as pro-choice (NPR/PBS), and 76% oppose overturning Roe vs Wade (Pew). 67% feel the federal government is doing too little to reduce effects of climate change (Pew). The Affordable Care Act is supported by 51%, while just 41% oppose it (Kaiser Family Foundation). Here in Arizona, a majority (52.4%) of voters said they did NOT want Martha McSally to represent us in the US Senate. Doug Ducey appointed her anyway. So whom are our politicians representing? Not the American people.

Jim Walworth

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News