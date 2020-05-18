Letter: Please Vote

Are you a progressive voter considering sitting out the 2020 election because your preferred candidate isn’t heading the ticket? Your vote is critically important, if for no other reason than the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is 87, and Justice Stephen Breyer, who is 81, will likely retire. If Trump wins re-election and McConnell keeps control of the Senate, we face an unprecedented 7-2 right-wing majority on the Court. Republican installed justices will have the last word on U.S. law for generations.
Long into the future, such a Court could negate every bit of progressive legislation passed by future Congresses for Democratic Presidents.
This 7-2 majority would be the devastating culmination of decades of Republican schemes that have already packed the appellate courts. What faces us is the loss for many years of our ability to protect our fundamental rights and hard-fought progressive victories. Please vote!
Joseph Alexander
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
