Letter: Please Vote

Magical Thinking is the belief that one’s thoughts can influence actual events. This summarizes Trump’s strategy to combat the pandemic. He simply thinks he can wish it away. Magical Thinking does not work. I have been wishing away Trump, Pence, McConnell, Barr, DeVos and so many others, but alas, they are still here. What will work is voting. The only way to wipe this scum off the soles of our shoes, and off the soul of society, is to vote them away. Please vote.
Rick Jones
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
