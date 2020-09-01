 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Please Vote
View Comments

Letter: Please Vote

Magical Thinking is the belief that one’s thoughts can influence actual events. This summarizes Trump’s strategy to combat the pandemic. He simply thinks he can wish it away. Magical Thinking does not work. I have been wishing away Trump, Pence, McConnell, Barr, DeVos and so many others, but alas, they are still here. What will work is voting. The only way to wipe this scum off the soles of our shoes, and off the soul of society, is to vote them away. Please vote.

Rick Jones

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News