Letter: Please Vote

To vote, is one of the most powerful and responsible acts a citizen can exercise.
With that in mind, before I vote, I read more than one news paper, listen to more than one commentator, check a variety of social media sites and engage in discussion with friends.
I do this to find answers my questions, "Who and which measures are best for the U.S., for Arizona, and me?".
Once decided, I vote.
All citizens share in the stewardship of our country, and we trust each other to do their part.
You and I may not agree on all issues or vote for the same persons, but I have confidence that your votes will be as honest and thought out as mine.
After we vote, the results will represent our united voice.
That is how a democracy works.
Michael Holloway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!