Letter: Please wear a mask!

We are two retired RN’s who have, whenever necessary, worn masks and additional protective gear for the safety of others. It’s our belief that it is not too much of an imposition or an impingement on your personal freedom to wear a mask in public to help prevent a viral spread. The benefits of seatbelts and smoking restrictions speak for themselves, and yet, these too were once considered limits on individual freedom.
When an individual with Covid-19 wears a mask, risk of transmission to another individual wearing a mask is reduced to 1.5%, according to the Center for Disease Control. Masks are essential if we are to manage this pandemic and keep Grandma and the rest of the family safe. In addition, our economy will have a better chance of recovery when this virus is under control.
Please wear a mask…it’s the patriotic thing to do.
Patty Hamburger, RN and Marilyn Lindell RN (Ret)
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
