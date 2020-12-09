 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Please wear a mask
View Comments

Letter: Please wear a mask

We all have certain rights in this country, but some are limited.

We cannot drive a car unless we are 16 years or older, and have passed a driver’s test. This limitation is in the interest of public safety.

Not just anyone can put out a shingle, and begin practicing as a doctor or nurse. They must pass a rigorous exam, to be licensed as a bona-fide health provider. This qualification is in the interest of public safety.

It has been proven that CoVID is transmitted by droplet spread, and the wearing of a mask will help prevent this spread. This too is in the interest of public safety.

So don’t be concerned about losing your “right" not to wear a mask – we’re talking about protecting the public safety against the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives.

Listen to Dr. Fauci, and please follow his scientifically proven advice – wear the mask!

James Torrey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News