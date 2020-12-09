Letter: Please wear a mask

We all have certain rights in this country, but some are limited.
We cannot drive a car unless we are 16 years or older, and have passed a driver’s test. This limitation is in the interest of public safety.
Not just anyone can put out a shingle, and begin practicing as a doctor or nurse. They must pass a rigorous exam, to be licensed as a bona-fide health provider. This qualification is in the interest of public safety.
It has been proven that CoVID is transmitted by droplet spread, and the wearing of a mask will help prevent this spread. This too is in the interest of public safety.
So don’t be concerned about losing your “right" not to wear a mask – we’re talking about protecting the public safety against the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives.
Listen to Dr. Fauci, and please follow his scientifically proven advice – wear the mask!
James Torrey
West side
