I was raised on a pledge that did not include the phrase “under God”. To my understanding, it was added to differentiate our country from that of the godless Communist countries. But was it proper? We practice discrimination affecting large numbers of people. We repress those who have little or no voice in government. We have an ungodly amount of gun violence. We have huge disparities in income impacting the ability of millions of people to pay for rent, medicines, and/or food. And the list goes on. Unfortunately, this appears to be a continuum of our history, beginning with bringing slavery to our shores and stealing land from the indigenous peoples. We make progress, but then regress. To say we are “under God” appears to blame God for the faults of our society. Take “under God” out and return to the pledge we once had. We can then focus on our responsibility and duty to make the words reflect “one Nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”.