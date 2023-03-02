Years ago, I stopped saying the Pledge of Allegiance. At the time, I had realized that there was some issue regarding our government in Washington, D.C. that I had disagreed with. My reasoning was a personal one. I realized that…if my government was at odds with what I believed due to my religious beliefs, I was being forced to make a choice. And I realized that my religious beliefs were more important to me. I could no longer pledge allegiance to both. As you can probably surmise, I’m not in favor of requiring that the children in our schools be forced to repeat a pledge that many of them don’t even understand.