Letter: Pledge of Allegiance
As I watch post election Trump supporters ballyhoo on television with their mostly genuine but misguided patriotism, I cannot help but wonder just how many of them know that the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America was written in the 1890's by a SOCIALIST whose name was Edward Bellamy (1850-1898).

Mr. Bellamy, the son of a Baptist Minister, was very disturbed by the unmitigated greed and corruption of late 19th century America and that inspired his novel "Looking Backward". Published in 1887, it is the story of insomniac Julian West whose adventures both entertain the reader and introduce an economic and societal system that is fair for all.

I think it is just as timely today as it was in 1887 and would recommend it to everyone.

Don Thompson

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

