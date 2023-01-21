 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pledge of Allegiance

Re: the Jan. 14 article "Take the Pledge of Allegiance seriously."

While all Americans should pledge allegiance to The United States of America the 30% of us who do not believe in any god find the phrase "one nation under God" very offensive and disrespectful of our viewpoint. I doubt that Mr. Nordmeyer can provide any verifiable or falsifiable evidence of a God. Yes there are dozens if not hundreds of man made gods but not one that we should pledge allegiance to. Also "in God we trust" should be removed from our currency.

Jim Notestine

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

