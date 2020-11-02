Letter: Pogo the Possum

To the Editor:
President Trump is not the problem. Trump is simply the leader of a political party that has demonstrated that it will do anything to seize power and will descend to any depth to maintain that power. Regardless of his sexual assaults on women, his incompetence, his views regarding white supremacists, his refusal to make public his tax returns, his complete lack of any moral compass, his total narcissism, his questionable mental stability, his referral to fallen warriors as “losers and suckers,” his adulation of dictators, his pathological lying, and his total disdain for democracy, Trump is not the problem. Donnie is just a symptom. The real problem is that approximately 40% of Americans agree with the views of this would be Putin dictator.
As Pogo the possum so accurately observed many years ago, "We have met the enemy and he is us." If we as a nation re-elect this self declared “Stable Genius,” then we truly deserve whatever befalls us. May God have mercy on us.
Davjd Christopher
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
