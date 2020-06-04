Letter: Pogo

Our self-described wartime President has declared that "we have met the moment and we have prevailed" thus ending the pandemic. While millions are unemployed, small and large businesses struggle to reopen safely, college/professional teams ponder how to play before empty stadiums, our President wants a full-capacity nominating convention with no social distancing or face masks! He also wants the city of Raleigh to guarantee full-capacity hotels, restaurants and bars for some 50,000+ delegates. Sounds good to me! After all, what harm can 50,000 people in close proximity to each other, cheering, sneezing, coughing, drooling and drinking to honor the President possibly do? This sound oddly like locusts descending on a wheat field to me.
Perhaps our wartime President should have instead referred to the 1960's comic strip character Pogo who stated: "We have met the enemy and it is us." We we ever learn?
Bob Tarpchinoff
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
