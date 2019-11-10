In a Nov. 4 opinion, a writer suggests that the policies of Obama “resulted in the slowest economic growth periods since 1949”. The person does not cite any source for the claim. The claim does hold true in the face of the 1970s Recession and the Bust of 2008/2009. These periods showed shrinkage and stagnation, not growth.
The policies Obama put forth for recovery were similar to those executed by FDR. They included many public infrastructure programs that had previously received bipartisan support. Because Obama was a democrat, very smart, well educated and the first mixed race President, many GOP politicians worked against him and their constituents’ best interest. Too many governors simply refused to use recovery funds to put their people to work. The Tea Party fanatics also stopped many efforts to boost the economy.
The Obama policies did not fail, the Republican Party failed the citizens by blocking them. Any discredit was earned by them.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
