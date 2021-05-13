Letter: Polar Bears

The study shows that the southern Beaufort Sea’s polar bears have suffered a 40 percent drop in population.
Climate change is threatening the survival of polar bears and other ice-dependent creatures. The animals rely on sea ice to provide food and shelter.The study revealed that the number of polar bears in the Northwest Territories and northeast Alaska declined by 40 percent from 2001 to 2010.Climate change is also threatening polar bears' habitats.
The polar bear’s decline is a warning sign that the effects of climate change on the animal’s survival are already being felt.Climate change is already causing significant habitat loss in the Arctic and around the world. This report shows how urgent it is that we act to reverse the damage caused by climate change.Polar bears are very important to the health of the marine environment. They are also known to play a vital role in the cultures and economies of the Arctic peoples.
Candice Dilleshaw
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.