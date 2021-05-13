 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Polar Bears
View Comments

Letter: Polar Bears

  • Comments

The study shows that the southern Beaufort Sea’s polar bears have suffered a 40 percent drop in population.

Climate change is threatening the survival of polar bears and other ice-dependent creatures. The animals rely on sea ice to provide food and shelter.The study revealed that the number of polar bears in the Northwest Territories and northeast Alaska declined by 40 percent from 2001 to 2010.Climate change is also threatening polar bears' habitats.

The polar bear’s decline is a warning sign that the effects of climate change on the animal’s survival are already being felt.Climate change is already causing significant habitat loss in the Arctic and around the world. This report shows how urgent it is that we act to reverse the damage caused by climate change.Polar bears are very important to the health of the marine environment. They are also known to play a vital role in the cultures and economies of the Arctic peoples.

Candice Dilleshaw

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News