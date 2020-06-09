Letter: Police abuse and the constitution

The US Constitution begins: “We, THE PEOPLE.” The Declaration of Independence states:
“whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of THE PEOPLE to alter or to abolish it.”
It is we, THE PEOPLE, who give power to police forces, and it is we, THE PEOPLE, who are responsible to alter or abolish them if they becomes destructive to equality, life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness.
There has obviously been a systematic abuse by some police to abuse, intimidate and even murder people based on race. No one is going to do anything about it if we, THE PEOPLE, do not. THE PEOPLE includes all colors, races, religions.
The marches and protests are a sign that we, THE PEOPLE, want to see that our government answers to us. It will not be easy to figure out how - but ignoring what has been going on since our country began will certainly not change it. It is our responsibility - we, THE PEOPLE - to change it.
Kathleen Harris
Northeast side
