Letter: Police and Shootings

Some police officers are trigger happy and abuse their authority. There must be more accountability, but now some trends seem to go too far.
Some people criticize the shooting of the teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio who was threatening people with a knife. But any officer who failed to act, even lethally, could face disciplinary action or removal for failure to protect public safety.
A commentator on television recently said police doing traffic enforcement should not carry firearms. But traffic stops are one of the most potentially dangerous actions police undertake, since they cannot know who may be armed and dangerous beforehand.
Asking police to interact with potentially armed and dangerous people in a nation flooded with weapons without the means to defend themselves is going too far. How many officers would risk their lives to do this vital work in such conditions?
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.