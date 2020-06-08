Letter: Police brutality

As a white American it is sad to see the aftermath of the George Floyd's murder discussed and reported in a manner so completely lacking context. Save the peaceful protests and violent rioting for another dialog.
Suppose I had a magic wand and once waived, all police departments would be perfectly trained, bad apples fired, and racial justice achieved. Five percent of the police brutality issue would be solved. But what of the other ninety five percent? What of the black on black murder, violence, and crime occurring every day in inner city neighborhoods all over the country? White people cannot solve black problems with dialog, yes, ALL black lives matter. So where are the black voices for the ninety five percent of blacks who have been ignored for fifty plus years? Where is the context for this dialog? Is there not one reporter left who is a journalist ?
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
