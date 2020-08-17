You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Police endorsement of Trump
Letter: Police endorsement of Trump

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the Arizona Police Association, representing 47 member agencies, will welcome VP. Pence to Tucson Aug 11 to offer its fulsome endorsement of Mr. Trump's reelection.

Really? This Trump family, whose entire history, is marked by nothing but criminally corrupt enterprises and fraudulent and deceitful personal behavior. His administration and time in office is replete with examples of extortion, illegal personal enrichment and abuse of power. Is this what they endorse?

Trump has appointed Bill Barr as chief law enforcement officer. That man has brazenly displayed nothing but disdain, scorn and contempt for the rule of law. They endorse that; and still feign confusion and hurt that everyone doesn't fully support them?

How in the world would they expect honest and decent people to believe that they hold any fealty at all to their oath to uphold the law and protect the citizens of this country?

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

