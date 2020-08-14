Letter: Police excesses

Recently, a black family with small children was stopped on suspicion of a stolen car. Children as young as 5 or 6 were handcuffed and made to lie face down on the ground. Usually, a check of the car registration should have proved proper ownership of the car. Treating young children like that is enough to give them nightmares and damage them psychologically for the rest of their lives. A child of 6 years was not going to run away. This is something any human should understand. Police departments should do a better job of treating all humans, let alone children, with the understanding of future damage in their lives. They are our future.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!