Letter: Police exodus from ranks

I don't know all reasons why police are leaving but I do know some. Often today in an adversarial situation police ae condemned, fired, charged without being allowed normal constitutional rights. I hear people complain because police restrained a person in an uncomfortable position. Have you ever been in a street fight where the crook was gouging your eyes, biting at your ears or hitting you in the face with a brick. If you haven't please don't be so naive that you think you understand the stress of such a fight. Do you know that a drug filled creep can often fight evenly with 4 policemen. Do you understand that its almost impossible for one policeman to handcuff one other fighter by himself. And yet when the police are rolling on the ground with some alley monster you suggest they whisper sweet nothings in their ear and expect submission. These situations are violent and demand aggressive people. Volunteer if you measure up.