 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Police exodus from ranks

  • Comments

I don't know all reasons why police are leaving but I do know some. Often today in an adversarial situation police ae condemned, fired, charged without being allowed normal constitutional rights. I hear people complain because police restrained a person in an uncomfortable position. Have you ever been in a street fight where the crook was gouging your eyes, biting at your ears or hitting you in the face with a brick. If you haven't please don't be so naive that you think you understand the stress of such a fight. Do you know that a drug filled creep can often fight evenly with 4 policemen. Do you understand that its almost impossible for one policeman to handcuff one other fighter by himself. And yet when the police are rolling on the ground with some alley monster you suggest they whisper sweet nothings in their ear and expect submission. These situations are violent and demand aggressive people. Volunteer if you measure up.

Phil Reinecker

People are also reading…

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News