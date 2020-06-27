Letter: Police, Good or Bad

Police departments have garnered a very negative reputation after the George Floyd incident, as should be. Obviously, there are few bad police in various departments. However, the majority of police are good, honest, hardworking men and women who protect all of us. It is also interesting that it appears that the majority of problem police are in municipalities governed by long-term Democratic rule. Why don’t we demand that local governments ensure that their police forces act with the proper standards while enforcing current laws and protecting our safety. Our governments are responsible and should be dismissed if they are not capable of regulating their police forces. Instead, certain groups want to restrict or eliminate our polices forces. I hope you have a gun because the bad guys are just licking their lips at this fantastic new opportunity to run amok with no consequences.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
