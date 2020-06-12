Letter: Police in the news

Once again the police are in the news. Those who are living the American dream are generally supportive. Those who are not, are not. Some even claim "systemic racism" as the problem. I see a lack of respect. What's the first thing a police officer does when arresting someone? Handcuff them, usually behind the back. Why? Why was George Floyd handcuffed? And why was it necessary to pin him to the ground once handcuffed?
An even more damming image is that of the CNN reporter being handcuffed on national TV. There is no acceptable reason for this to happen. I can think of two reasons. One is to humiliate and demean the suspect. The other is that police policies seem to take the view that citizens are guilty until proven innocent. Until these attitudes are addressed the police will have a devil of a time earning the respect of all the public.
Steven Brown
Midtown
